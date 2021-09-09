(Pocket-lint) - Xbox has pushed a controller update for older gamepads that adds better wireless connectivity, especially when used with devices other than Xbox consoles.

Available to those on the Xbox Insiders program initially, the update is for the Xbox One controllers with Bluetooth support (ie. the ones released after the Xbox One S came out), the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, and the Xbox Adaptive Controller.

It essentially brings them up-to-date with features found in the latest Xbox Wireless Controllers for Xbox Series X/S.

That includes support for Bluetooth Low Latency - a standard that reduces lag when connected to a Bluetooth device, such as an iPhone, Android handset or Nvidia Shield TV.

Cross-device connectivity has also been improved, with the controllers now capable of remembering one Bluetooth connection and one Xbox console over direct wireless. Previously, you have to repair with individual devices and then your Xbox each time.

The controllers also get Dynamic Latency Input support, which improves the latency between the pad and an Xbox console. This is already utlised by Xbox Series X/S controllers. It should mean an older Xbox One controller will work better with your next-gen Xbox.

"We are excited to bring new software features to Xbox One controllers with Bluetooth support, Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, and Xbox Adaptive Controllers that were previously available only on next gen Xbox Series X|S controllers. The firmware update is available to Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha users today, and will be available to additional flight rings in the weeks to come," said Xbox on its blog.