Xbox has a unique, custom Series X bundle to celebrate Marvel's Shang-Chi

(Pocket-lint) - The team at Xbox figured out a good long while ago that making limited edition, or even completely unique versions of its consoles tends to go down well with normal gamers as well as collectors, and it's just unveiled another interesting bundle.

The custom Xbox Series X and and controller have been designed to celebrate the release of Marvel's latest blockbuster, Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, and look perfectly smouldering.

The bundle will also contain a Shang-Chi action figure and a 12-month code for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and if you're wondering how to get your hands on it, you'd better get in line. It's available through a sweepstake competition that Xbox is running on Twitter.

The contest runs for a good while longer, so you've got plenty of time to enter, and in fairness getting hold of a next-gen console has felt like a lottery this whole time anyway, so why not leave it up to chance properly, eh?

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Originally published on 1 September
