Halo Infinite gets special edition controllers and Xbox Series X to go with its release date

(Pocket-lint) - Fresh off finally confirming the new release date for Halo Infinite - that's 8 December 2021, at least for the campaign and multiplayer modes - Microsoft has also shown off some new hardware for Halo fans to drool over.

The game is getting a limited edition version of the Xbox Series X to celebrate the Halo series' 20th anniversary, complete with matching controller, and it is unsurprisingly themed around the Master Chief, though it's refreshingly restrained by limited edition standards.

That's not all, though - there's also a special edition of Microsoft's fanciest controller, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, complete with all of its customisation and pro options, like extra paddle buttons and more.

It, too, is very much visually Halo-themed, so we're sure there will be plenty of fans out there right now licking their lips, and trying to work out how much they're going to end up spending.

Both the controller and the console bundle should be available to pre-order, and we'd expect them to fly off the shelves.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Originally published on 25 August 2021.
