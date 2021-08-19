(Pocket-lint) - Xbox has followed up its wireless headset for Xbox Series X/S (and Xbox One) with a wired pair of stereo gaming headphones.

Available for pre-order now, the Xbox Stereo Headset is part of the "Designed for Xbox" range and offers many of the same features as the Xbox Wireless Headset, but with, well, wires.

The design is similar, with a lightweight construction and flexible headband.

The earcups are extra large and ultra-soft. The right ear also doubles as a volume dial.

A microphone boom is attached, while other on-ear controls include muting fuctionality.

The stereo cable sports a 3.5mm jack for connection to an Xbox Wireless Controller ( via the port on the bottom). Other than that, everything else is familiar.

Sound support includes Dolby Atmos and DTS Headphone: X, plus Microsoft's own Windows Sonic.

The Xbox Stereo Headset also works with Windows and, of course, any wired mobile source.

Thanks to the absence of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technology, the headset costs a lot less than the wireless model. Available for pre-order ahead of a 21 September release date, it costs £54.99 in the UK, $59.99 in the States.

It is being released globally, so you can check the Microsoft store site to find out further details and pricing for your area.