Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news
  4. Xbox game news

Xbox Stereo Headset announced for those who don't want wireless

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Xbox Xbox Stereo Headset announced for those who don't want wireless

- Available from 21 September 2021

- Priced at £54.99 / $59.99

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Xbox has followed up its wireless headset for Xbox Series X/S (and Xbox One) with a wired pair of stereo gaming headphones.

Available for pre-order now, the Xbox Stereo Headset is part of the "Designed for Xbox" range and offers many of the same features as the Xbox Wireless Headset, but with, well, wires.

The design is similar, with a lightweight construction and flexible headband.

The earcups are extra large and ultra-soft. The right ear also doubles as a volume dial.

A microphone boom is attached, while other on-ear controls include muting fuctionality.

The stereo cable sports a 3.5mm jack for connection to an Xbox Wireless Controller ( via the port on the bottom). Other than that, everything else is familiar.

Sound support includes Dolby Atmos and DTS Headphone: X, plus Microsoft's own Windows Sonic.

Steelseries celebrates its 20th anniversary, a legacy of glory
Steelseries celebrates its 20th anniversary, a legacy of glory By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

The Xbox Stereo Headset also works with Windows and, of course, any wired mobile source.

Thanks to the absence of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technology, the headset costs a lot less than the wireless model. Available for pre-order ahead of a 21 September release date, it costs £54.99 in the UK, $59.99 in the States.

It is being released globally, so you can check the Microsoft store site to find out further details and pricing for your area.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 19 August 2021.
Recommended for you
Xbox Stereo Headset announced for those who don't want wireless
Xbox Stereo Headset announced for those who don't want wireless By Rik Henderson ·
PUBG: New State - everything you need to know
PUBG: New State - everything you need to know By Chris Hall ·
Gamescom 2021: All the games and announcements that matter
Gamescom 2021: All the games and announcements that matter By Rik Henderson ·