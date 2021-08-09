(Pocket-lint) - Gamescom 2021 is right around the corner, and though it'll be fully virtual this year there should still be plenty of juicy news around upcoming games to sink our teeth into. Xbox has confirmed that it'll be running a big live stream event for the show, and we've got all the details right here.

The stream will apparently include more details and showcases of previously-announced games coming to Xbox consoles, which sounds a little bit like we shouldn't expect any major game reveals. That said, there are some big exclusives that we might get a better look at.

Gamescom starts on 25 August 2021, but the Xbox stream will actually be taking place the night before, on European time. You can find the precise timing below:

6:00 PM BST

7:00 PM CEST

10:00 AM PT

The live stream will go out via all of Xbox's channels, meaning on YouTube, Twitch and Facebook Gaming, but there aren't live URLs yet - when they do appear we'll be embedding the YouTube stream at the top of this page, so you can also just bookmark this story if you want to be sure you can watch it.

The other big question around this conference is just what we might see from it. It's positioned right before what should be quite a busy Autumn and Winter for Xbox, and we're hoping we'll get closer looks at the biggest games coming down the pike.

First up, we hope that Halo Infinite will get an extended outing - while the multiplayer preview has been a roaring success, we still haven't seen anything from the game's campaign for nearly a year, so it would be great to see more of that.

We also expect to get an extended demo of Forza Horizon 5 again, since that's getting closer to release and looks absolutely fantastic. We wouldn't bet on seeing much from games that are further off, though, as Xbox spokespeople have already made clear on Twitter:

Join us digitally @gamescom this year. Our @Xbox stream is focused on game updates coming this year. So to set expectations, no new reveals or major surprises, but team has a fun stream planned with our amazing hosts @vicious696 @kateyeager ! More here:https://t.co/FbkM1p7Ok3 — Aaron “Day One On Game Pass” Greenberg U (@aarongreenberg) August 9, 2021

Of course, there could be some smaller surprises along the way, too, so we'll certainly be tuning in to see what Microsoft has got up its sleeve.