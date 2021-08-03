8BitDo now has a pair of media remotes available for the Xbox Series X/S

(Pocket-lint) - Accessory aficionados 8BitDo has released a pair of media remotes for the Xbox Series X and Series S.

The officially licensed remotes, which are also compatible with the Xbox One, give owners of the next-gen consoles a more efficient controller for media playback.

Two sizes of the remote are available from 15 September - a large, $24.99 black model with a full number pad and a more compact white variant that's available for $19.99.

Aside from the number pad, though, and the colour, there's nothing to separate the two remotes. Both have an 'X' home button at the top, as well as A, B, X and Y buttons, directional keys and full playback controls. Each key is also backlit, which is a premium-looking touch.

As you would expect, the remotes are battery-powered, and users will need a pair of AAA cells in order to keep the remote active - though the first pair come included in the box.

Pre-orders are now available for both remotes via Amazon and through the 8BitDo website, and they do look like stellar and reasonably priced options that we can't wait to test out.

Keep in mind that they're not the only media remotes available for your Series X or Series S, though, even if third-party makers are only just starting to flood the space.

PDP have a model that is highly rated on Amazon - though not one we've managed to try ourselves just yet - and the older Xbox One media remote does still work on the newer consoles.