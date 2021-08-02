Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Turtle Beach Recon Controller now available for Xbox Series X/S

- Available now

- Priced at £49.99 / $59.95

(Pocket-lint) - Turtle Beach has launched its highly-specced wired Recon Controller for Xbox Series X/S.

Also compatible with Xbox One and Windows 10, the Recon Controller not only has several extra features, including tunable thumbsticks and custom profiles for its rear, mappable quick-action buttons, in contains Turtle Beach's proprietary Superhuman Hearing tech to improve the audio performance on any headphones plugged into the 3.5mm output.

"With millions of headsets being worn by gamers on Xbox, the Recon Controller is the best complementary accessory because it provides access to Turtle Beach’s exclusive audio technologies to any wired headset," said the company's chairman and CEO, Juergen Stark.

"It was designed with the same industry expertise that has made Turtle Beach the best-selling gaming headset maker for over a decade."

The controller also comes with signature audio presets and mic monitoring. There are ergonomic cooling grips on the arms, with cooling rubber also coating the thumbsticks.

The Turtle Beach Recon Controller is part of the official Designed for Xbox range of accessories and is available in either black or white.

The UK price is £49.99, while the controller will set you back $59.95 in the US.

It's available now from the Turtle Beach online store, plus other retailers, including Amazon.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 2 August 2021.
