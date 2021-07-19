(Pocket-lint) - The file size for Microsoft Flight Simulator on console is amost 100GB, it has been revealed.

Xbox Series X/S owners who pre-order the game or pre-install it with Game Pass get a heads-up that the base game requires 97.2GB. That's quite a difference to the "approximate size" listed in the game's description before hitting the pre-install button. That claims it's just 147.6GB.

And, if you pre-order the deluxe or premium deluxe versions of the game, with relative upgrades, it could even top 100GB.

That might not be an issue for Xbox Series X owners, with their 1TB SSD, but those with an Xbox Series S with its criminally under-sized storage will likely balk at having to give up more than a fifth. If you also like COD: Warzone, that's all she wrote folks.

You do have a little time to get your storage into gear, however. The pre-install is just over 270MB as it's essentially a placeholder for the larger file download to come.

Microsoft Flight Simulator will be released on 27 July at 4pm UK time. Considering the amazing trailer, it could all be worth it. Or time to consider plunging for the official Seagate Storage Expansion Card.

