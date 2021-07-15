Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Xbox boss admits liking PS5's DualSense, could add features to Series X controller

(Pocket-lint) - Xbox boss Phil Spencer has complimented Sony's PS5 DualSense controller and admits that the Xbox Wireless Controller could have better features too.

The latest Xbox Wireless Controller was tweaked for the release of the Xbox Series X and Series S, but is largely the same as the previous generation.

Sony's DualSense is a different kettle of fish, however, with adative triggers with force feedback that can be manipluated by developers, plus haptic feedback that works much better than simple rumble units. These and a few other features can make PS5 games feel a little more immersive.

Speaking to the Kinda Funny Gamecast (via VGC), Spencer revealed that, while Xbox continues to work on previously discussed Game Pass devices, it is looking at how to improve its controller too: "There’s probably some work that we’ll do on the controller. I think Sony’s done a nice job with their controller and we kind of look at some of that and [think] there are things that we should go do," he said.

It seems as if plans are in the early stage though, so don't expect a reinvigorated Xbox controller yet. And, to be fair, we like the current version - it's robust (slightly more so than the DualSense) and is at least backward compatible with the Xbox One.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 15 July 2021.
