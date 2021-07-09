Turn your Xbox Series S into a portable console - of sorts

(Pocket-lint) - Australian company UPsec Gaming is making a screen attachment for the Xbox Series S that enables you to play it portably - you just need a power supply, nearby.

The xScreen simply attaches to the back of the console, can flip down for transport and matches the Series S design so it looks like one solid unit.

As well as an 11.6-inch 1080p 60Hz display, it contains stereo speakers and volume controls so you don't have to wear headphones when others aren't around.

The xScreen adds just 695g to the overall weight of the console, which is 1.9kg. The Series S is one of the smallest consoles around, so even with the screen, it should fit nicely into a backpack.

UPsec started pre-orders for the xScreen earlier this week, with a Kickstarter crowd funding campaign. It reached its £7,000 (AU$1,3000) funding goal in 20 minutes and now stands at over £47,000 with over 28 days to go.

You can currently pre-order one on Kickstarter for £189 - a super early bird deal that was even cheaper has now expired. It will be shipped worldwide, but do take into account that postage will incur an extra charge.

The xScreen for Xbox Series S will start to ship to backers in January 2022.

