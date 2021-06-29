New Razer Kishi for iPhone leads optimised for Xbox line-up

(Pocket-lint) - Xbox Cloud Gaming has rolled out to even more users, having exited its limited beta phase and is now available to any iPhone or iPad user with a Game Pass Ultimate account.

Accessory makers have been keen to make the most of this reveal, launching new products designed to make gaming from your iOS device as convenient as possible.

Leading the lineup is Razer with a refreshed look for its Kishi gamepad for iPhone. The controller itself is the same as the one that already existed, but Razer's updated the design.

The new controller features monochrome buttons rather than the blue/green/red/yellow buttons of the previous model. It also features a Lightning connector and MFi certification, so it's designed to work with pretty much any iPhone just by fitting it to your device.

It's available to pre-order from now with a price set at $99.99 in the US, or €129.99 in Europe. Or you can save a little money and order the first generation model with colourful buttons.

Joining Razer in the 'Designed for Xbox' family is the Backbone One. It's a familiar concept - similar to the Kishi - in that it has a Lightning connector and expands to fit pretty much any iPhone.

The Backbone button lets you launch straight into the Game Pass service and promises "incredibly responsive gaming" thanks to implementing low latency tech. What's more, it features a Capture Button, just like Xbox Wireless Controllers so you can tag and share your gameplay.

Like the Razer Kishi it'll be sold for $99 in the US.

With iPhone and iPad supporting Xbox Wireless Controllers, there may be plenty of you out there who just want to use your existing controllers. With that in mind, Otterbox - a company most well known for making durable cases - has a battery and cradle system.

Power Swap batteries are designed in a way that allows you to easily clip out a battery pack in the middle of a game, and swap out for the other. Thanks to the easy-switch method which includes its own backup battery cell, the controller stays powered up and connected while you swap.

It has LEDs on the back to let you know how much battery is left and comes with a dock for charging two the two batteries that come in the kit.

It's available for $59.95 in the US, and will be sold directly by Microsoft.

Writing by Cam Bunton.