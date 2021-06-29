(Pocket-lint) - Cloud Gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate now runs across iOS devices, including the iPhone and iPad.

It can also now be played on PC, Mac or Chromebook through a web browser.

Chromebook already had access, through a dedicated Xbox Android app, but browser access might prove more simple for some.

The browser experience works through Microsoft's own Edge browser, Chrome or Safari (required on iOS). Apple device owners can create a web app icon for their homepage too, to easily jump into Cloud Gaming with just one tap.

The new access is in beta form at present, but works well - we tested it on an iMac through Chrome. As long as you are an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, you just have to head to Xbox.com/play.

Once signed in you'll see the entire list of more than 100 games currently available through Cloud Gaming. Games also run on Xbox Series X hardware at server level, to give you increased performance, greater frame rates and faster loading times.

Games are streamed at a maximum of 1080p 60fps at present.

An Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription costs $14.99/£10.99 a month and, as well as the hundred+ games available through Cloud Gaming, you get access to more than 200 games to download on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, the entire library of EA Play titles, Xbox Game Pass for PC (with more than 200 games for Windows), Xbox Live Gold, and exclusive discounts and offers.

Writing by Rik Henderson.