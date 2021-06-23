(Pocket-lint) - Shopping around for a new display if you're either the proud owner or a prospective buyer of the Xbox Series X or Series S can be a slightly complicated endeavour.

With features like variable refresh rate, 120Hz support and more only available on certain models of display, it can be a challenge to know what to go for. Microsoft has clearly read the room on that, as it's launching a new certification scheme that should help a bit.

The end result is a new label on certain displays - "Gaming Features for Xbox", which will denote the fact that they take advantage of all the features the consoles can offer, largely through HDMI 2.1 compatibility.

It's part of the Designed for Xbox programme, which also labels the best controllers, headsets and accessories you can pick up for your console, and we'd vouch for how well sticking to the label works for ease of use (if not always value).

The first round of products to get the label include some monitors from big names, some that are TVs and others that are more like a desktop screen. They include the Philips Momentum 559M1RYV 55”, ASUS Strix Xbox Edition Gaming Monitor XG43UQ 43” and Acer Xbox Edition Gaming Monitor XV282K KV 28”.

All will work flawlessly with the HDMI 2.1 features to make sure you're playing at high frame rates and resolutions, so they're a great place to start if you're looking for a new monitor. More will be added to the range with time, of course.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.