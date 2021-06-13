(Pocket-lint) - Xbox used its main presentation for E3 2021 to confirm something that was already abundantly clear - it has serious plans when it comes to Xbox Game Pass. Of the 30-plus games shown off during its stream, fully 28 will come to Game Pass.

These include multiple newly announced exclusives, some of which are fairly significant surprises like Forza Horizon 5 - and all of them massively welcome for anyone who subscribes to the service.

The full list of games that will be coming to Xbox Games Pass in the remainder of 2021 includes a few favourites from recent years as well as new debutants, and you can find it below along with their respective release dates:

Yakuza Like a Dragon (June 13)

D&D Dark Alliance (June 22)

Flight Simulator (July 27)

The Ascent (July 29)

Hades (August 13)

Twelve Minutes (August 19)

Psychonauts 2 (August 25)

Aragami 2 (September 17)

Sable (September 23)

Back 4 Blood (October 12)

Age of Empires IV (October 28)

Forza Horizon 5 (November 9)

Shredders (December)

Anacrusis (Fall)

Scorn (Fall)

Halo Infinite (Holiday)

Among Us (2021)

Hello Neighbour 2 (2021)

The Gunk (2021)

That's on top of some titles that are further off, including Bethesda's long-awaited Starfield, the next full Forza Motorsport game, Fable and more, all of which will be on Game Pass from their release date, even if that date is a little unclear.

The main presentation featured a roster of 27 games coming to the service, and then topped everything off with the reveal of Arkane Austin's Redfall, the 28th and final game to be unveiled.

Taken as a whole, it's a clear vote of confidence (or at least a measure of investment) in the service, and a commitment to keeping it super attractive to customers. Moreover, there's an absolute host of games on that list that we can't wait to get our hands on.

