(Pocket-lint) - Xbox used its main presentation for E3 2021 to confirm something that was already abundantly clear - it has serious plans when it comes to Xbox Game Pass. Of the 30-plus games shown off during its stream, fully 28 will come to Game Pass.
These include multiple newly announced exclusives, some of which are fairly significant surprises like Forza Horizon 5 - and all of them massively welcome for anyone who subscribes to the service.
squirrel_widget_158169
The full list of games that will be coming to Xbox Games Pass in the remainder of 2021 includes a few favourites from recent years as well as new debutants, and you can find it below along with their respective release dates:
- Yakuza Like a Dragon (June 13)
- D&D Dark Alliance (June 22)
- Flight Simulator (July 27)
- The Ascent (July 29)
- Hades (August 13)
- Twelve Minutes (August 19)
- Psychonauts 2 (August 25)
- Aragami 2 (September 17)
- Sable (September 23)
- Back 4 Blood (October 12)
- Age of Empires IV (October 28)
- Forza Horizon 5 (November 9)
- Shredders (December)
- Anacrusis (Fall)
- Scorn (Fall)
- Halo Infinite (Holiday)
- Among Us (2021)
- Hello Neighbour 2 (2021)
- The Gunk (2021)
That's on top of some titles that are further off, including Bethesda's long-awaited Starfield, the next full Forza Motorsport game, Fable and more, all of which will be on Game Pass from their release date, even if that date is a little unclear.
The Xbox & Bethesda Showcase:— Xbox (@Xbox) June 13, 2021
30+ games shown
1️⃣27 games coming to @XboxGamePass
6 huge game releases in 6 months, all Day One on XGP
2 exclusive @Bethesda titles
See more: https://t.co/Lxd3vlIja2 pic.twitter.com/UCttLFlNnB
The main presentation featured a roster of 27 games coming to the service, and then topped everything off with the reveal of Arkane Austin's Redfall, the 28th and final game to be unveiled.
Taken as a whole, it's a clear vote of confidence (or at least a measure of investment) in the service, and a commitment to keeping it super attractive to customers. Moreover, there's an absolute host of games on that list that we can't wait to get our hands on.