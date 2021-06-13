Halo: Infinite multiplayer will be free-to-play

(Pocket-lint) - Halo developer 343 Industries has announced that the multiplayer elements of Halo: Infinite will be free-to-play when it is released later this year.

Previously scheduled as an Xbox Series X/S launch title, the latest Halo game will instead hit stores this holiday season.

However, that has given 343 extra time to perfect both the campaign and multiplayer modes, and change its strategy to make the latter F2P.

During the Xbox & Bethesda E3 2021 game showcase, it also revealed that multiplayer will be in up to 120fps on Xbox Series X.

Top PS4 games 2021: Best PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro games every gamer must own By Rik Henderson · 13 June 2021

You will be able to purchase the full campaign separately.

Infinite will continue the story left open in at the end of Halo 5. Cortana is missing and Master Chief must undertake an enormous adventure to both unravel that mystery and many more.

"We are continuing the story of the Master Chief and Cortana from Halo 5, but also telling a story that’s welcoming for new players," said the game's head of creative, Joseph Staten.

"Cortana’s fate is one of the Infinite campaign’s big mysteries, and early in the story, you will meet a new UNSC AI, 'the Weapon', that was created to help stop Cortana. Together with the Pilot, the Master Chief, and the Weapon begin an epic adventure to explore Zeta Halo, defeat the Banished forces who control the ring, and unravel even more mysteries along the way."

Writing by Rik Henderson.