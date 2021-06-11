(Pocket-lint) - Xbox will kick off its second annual Summer Game Fest demo event on Tuesday, 15 June 2021. You will be able to try over 40 games on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S.

Running as part of Summer Game Fest, an online event showcasing new games and trailers, the Xbox demo-a-thon focuses on ID@Xbox indie titles.

You don't get long to download and play all the demos though, they will disappear at the end of play Monday 21 June.

It's also worth noting that demos might not be fully representative of the final games, as many will be early in the development cycle.

A full list of those available on the Xbox Dashboard wil be available closer to their appearance, but Xbox has detailed few already.

Sable looks to be a driving adventure in space, with you riding a Glider over barren wasteland. Lake is an adventure game set in the 80s. The Riftbreaker is a base-building survival game, with some action-RPG thrown in for good measure.

Echo Generation is a turn-based adventure game set in the early 90s. It features voxel graphics. And, Tunic is a game Pocket-lint saw at a very early stage during E3 2018 in LA. It's a Zelda-esque action-RPG starring a cute fox and is very much one to watch (looked great even back then).

Writing by Rik Henderson.