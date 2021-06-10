Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

MS Flight Sim coming to Xbox Series X 15 June, leak shows

Microsoft MS Flight Sim coming to Xbox Series X 15 June, leak shows
(Pocket-lint) - This Sunday, Microsoft will host a joint Xbox and Bethesda games showcase as part of its all-digital E3 2021 activities, and one game that's expected to appear is the next-gen console version of Flight Simulator. A trailer of it running in 4K on an Xbox Series X is tipped for the livestream.

However, we could get one better soon after - a listing on an Irish games retail site claims it will be released next Tuesday, 15 June.

Spotted by The Verge's Tom Warren, who posted a screengrab of the listing on Twitter before it was removed, it shows the release date and a regional price: €69.99. Exciting times.

We all knew that MS Flight Sim was coming for Xbox Series X/S but didn't realse that it could appear this soon. Not that we're complaining, of course.

Even better news to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers is that it will be available as part of the normal monthly fee - so you'll be travelling over famous landmarks in no time.

Other games tipped for announcement or further details during the games showcase include Halo: Infinite and Bethesda's new IP, Starfield.

The new Forza Motorsport will be unveiled too. And, we reckon there will be plenty of extra surprises.

You can watch the event streamed this Sunday right here.

