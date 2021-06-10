(Pocket-lint) - Xbox has lifted the lid on a lot of plans and products ahead of its E3 2021 online presentation this Sunday.

A lot of those relate to Xbox Game Pass and, specifically, the cloud gaming part of the service. The company has revealed that it is working on bring Cloud Gaming with Xbox Game Pass to smart TVs, so you'll only need a controller to play a large collection of Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S games.

In addition, it has confirmed that it is making its own streaming devices, for those who cannot get the Xbox Game Pass app on their TV.

"Xbox is building its own streaming devices for cloud gaming to reach gamers on any TV or monitor without the need for a console at all," it said in a blog post.

There could also be good news for those who want cloud gaming but not the rest of the benefits of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - there are possible plans to offer a separate subscription for a reduced fee.

At present, you need to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for £10.99 per month to get cloud gaming access (formerly known as xCloud). You also get more than 300 Xbox games, more than 200 PC games, EA Play and Xbox Live Gold as part of that monthly cost, but those streaming through a TV or dedicated device only won't need the extras.

In addition, the gaming giant is exploring the possibility of adjusting prices based on the economic status of different countries: "Xbox is exploring new subscription offerings for Xbox Game Pass so more players around the world can experience the most immersive and fun games across devices, geographies, and financial realities," it said.

Writing by Rik Henderson.