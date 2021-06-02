(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft has expanded the pilot program that allows some users to reserve and purchase Xbox Series X and Series S consoles.

As announced on Twitter, the company is now expanding the Console Purchase Pilot scheme, which first debuted on 11 May, to a new wave of US users of the Xbox Insider program who register through an Xbox One or Windows 10.

"It is with excitement that we share the decision today to extend and expand this console purchase pilot into another wave. We’ve allocated an additional batch of incoming console inventory, enough to re-open flight registrations in the Xbox Insider Hub," Microsoft explained on Reddit.

This comes after the first wave of availability was filled within 48 hours, with users who missed out on a console during the initial trial run automatically signed up for this latest one.

We've already explained exactly what it is and how to sign up to the Xbox Insider program, but, essentially, this is Microsoft's way of allowing users to test out some features that haven't yet gone live to the wider user base.

As part of the fun, those taking part sometimes receive rewards, discounts and the chance to try out new games early - and, in this case, it's the chance to pick up a Series X/S.

With Microsoft hinting that Xbox Series X supply would be short until at least this month, June, too, it's probably one of the more realistic avenues to explore when hunting down the console.

Top PS4 games 2021: Best PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro games every gamer must own By Rik Henderson · 17 April 2021 We've put together a list of games that are are well worth adding to your library, with many bargains available too.

As ever, though, keep it locked to our Xbox Series X/S deals page, which is up to date with the latest availability.

Writing by Conor Allison.