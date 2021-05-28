Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news
  4. Xbox game news

You can get an Xbox Series S from just £39.99 when you trade-in your old console

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Pocket-lint You can get an Xbox Series S from just £39.99 when you trade-in your old console
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - UK retailer Game is offering a great deal on the next-gen Xbox Series S. If you trade-in an old console, you can pick one up from just £39.99.

Unlike the PS5 and Xbox Series X, stock of the Series S has been readily available and that has lead Game into making this great offer.

Available until 14 June, the deal allows you to trade-in a PS4, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch.

The amount the new Xbox Series S will cost depends on which console you swap. For example, trade-in a Nintendo Switch and you pay just £39.99 for the Series S. A PS4 Pro 1TB means you only have to pay £49.99, same with an Xbox One X 1TB.

You will need to check the details for other consoles with your own high street Game store, including other prices. However, the most you will have to pay for the Xbox Series S is £99.99.

The offer is only available in actual stores, not online. You can find out more details here.

The Xbox Series S is the smaller, less powerful console in the next-gen Xbox range. However, it can still play games in up to 4K and at 120fps. It also has many bells and whistles the last-gen Xbox consoles do not.

Top Nintendo Switch games 2021: Best Switch games every gamer must own
Top Nintendo Switch games 2021: Best Switch games every gamer must own By Rik Henderson ·

It's an excellent entry into next-gen gaming, as you can read in our review here.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
Recommended for you
You can get an Xbox Series S from just £39.99 when you trade-in your old console
You can get an Xbox Series S from just £39.99 when you trade-in your old console By Rik Henderson ·
Nintendo Switch Pro specs, release date, rumours and features
Nintendo Switch Pro specs, release date, rumours and features By Rik Henderson ·
Upcoming PC games: The best new games to look forward to in 2021 and beyond
Upcoming PC games: The best new games to look forward to in 2021 and beyond By Adrian Willings ·