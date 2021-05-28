(Pocket-lint) - UK retailer Game is offering a great deal on the next-gen Xbox Series S. If you trade-in an old console, you can pick one up from just £39.99.

Unlike the PS5 and Xbox Series X, stock of the Series S has been readily available and that has lead Game into making this great offer.

Available until 14 June, the deal allows you to trade-in a PS4, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch.

The amount the new Xbox Series S will cost depends on which console you swap. For example, trade-in a Nintendo Switch and you pay just £39.99 for the Series S. A PS4 Pro 1TB means you only have to pay £49.99, same with an Xbox One X 1TB.

You will need to check the details for other consoles with your own high street Game store, including other prices. However, the most you will have to pay for the Xbox Series S is £99.99.

The offer is only available in actual stores, not online. You can find out more details here.

The Xbox Series S is the smaller, less powerful console in the next-gen Xbox range. However, it can still play games in up to 4K and at 120fps. It also has many bells and whistles the last-gen Xbox consoles do not.

It's an excellent entry into next-gen gaming, as you can read in our review here.

Writing by Rik Henderson.