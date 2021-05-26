Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Xbox and Bethesda E3 event reportedly planned for 13 June

(Pocket-lint) - E3 2021 is on the horizon and the (mostly) annual show usually kicks off with a massive Xbox media briefing. However, this year is different for a number of reasons and it looks as if Xbox will stream its event on the second day of the show instead.

In addition, since the acquisition, it is tipped to combine Bethesda's E3 press conference with its own, for a massive double shindig.

The E3-inspired event will take place on 13 June, according to VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb.

As reported by VGC, he said the following during his latest Twitch stream: "Microsoft for sure should tell us this week and that day is going to be June 13, so Sunday June 13.

"And I believe that’s going to be in the morning in America… I can’t remember off the top of my head, I think it’s 10am Pacific Time [1pm ET / 6pm BST] but I could be wrong.”

This also coincides with Summer Game Fest, a rival online event that Xbox is also signed up to.

In terms of what to expect, we hope to hear more on Starfield - the sci-fi RPG Bethesda first announced at E3 2018. It might be too soon for anything definitive on Elder Scrolls 6, however.

