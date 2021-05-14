Dolby Vision gaming added to Xbox Series X/S... again

(Pocket-lint) - Xbox Insiders now have access to Dolby Vision gaming. Again.

The feature has rolled out to Alpha Ring insiders for testing after having been pulled after the last attempt.

That time, Dolby Vision seemed to be applied to every HDR game, not just those that actually support the extended HDR format. It was removed and this latest version is apparently more stable.

Larry Hryb, AKA Major Nelson, tweeted the roll out earlier today, Friday 14 May.

Get ready to transform your gaming experience with full-spectrum visuals! Rolling out to Xbox Insiders this week: Dolby Vision for gaming on Xbox Series X|S. pic.twitter.com/iU2RktHvPG — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) May 14, 2021

"Dolby Vision lets gamers see more of their favorite games while leveling up gameplay with brighter highlights, sharper contrast, and more vibrant colors," says Dolby in official blurb.

"Epic worlds - such as lush rainforests, desolate war zones, or neon futuristic cities - are brought to life in more color. Dolby Vision can make it easier to see opponents hiding in the shadows and spot hidden clues through expanded contrast and better clarity in both light and dark scenes. And, because Dolby Vision games automatically map to any display with Dolby Vision, you’re always seeing the best possible picture available."

Dolby Vision is slightly different to the HDR10 format used by most games. It adjusts to the best HDR settings per scene, rather than apply a blanket HDR setting. It requires a Dolby Vision-enabled TV to work.

There's no word yet on when it might arrive in a non-Insider update.

Writing by Rik Henderson.