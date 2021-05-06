(Pocket-lint) - Xbox's Game Pass Ultimate offers a great collection of games all available to play with a monthly subscription fee. You can currently access over 100 different games for PC and Xbox this way and it's dead simple to use too.

Using this trick though, you can access the service and save even more while doing so. You'll also get access to both EA Play and Xbox Game Pass for the same price. This means even more gaming goodness at a low cost - just £20 or $30 depending on whether you're in the UK or the US.

The process essentially involves getting a 12-month subscription to EA Play from Amazon for the very reasonable price of £20 or $30.

squirrel_widget_4452436

Before you do that though, it's best to follow these steps:

Grab a subscription to Game Pass Ultimate for $1 or £1 Purchase the year subscription to EA Play from Amazon using the widget above Once you have that code, redeem it on the Microsoft website here Play games until your heart is content

By redeeming EA Play this way, you automatically get four months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for Xbox and PC.

Users on Amazon have noted in the reviews of the EA Play subscription that you can stack this deal. If you purchase multiple codes for EA Play, you can stack the benefits and get as much as three years worth of Game Pass Ultimate at this bargain price.

It's worth checking out the FAQ pages to find out more about how Game Pass and EA Play work together with different accounts.

