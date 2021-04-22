(Pocket-lint) - Xbox has changed its Xbox Live Gold membership to no longer apply to free-to-play games. That means more than 50 titles are now truly free and don't require a paid subscription to play them.

You will still need a free Xbox Live account but don't have to pay for Gold membership.

So, here are the games you can play for free, including a few highlights we recommend you get started on immediately.

Simply download any of the games below on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S via the Xbox Store and crack on. There's not too much more to it really.

Of course, while the games below are now available without Xbox Live Gold membership, you still need it for online multiplayer access on paid titles, such as FIFA 21 and Call of Duty games that aren't Warzone.

You also get several completely free games each month, which aren't available to non-members.

If you do still feel the need to subscribe to Xbox Live Gold, it costs £6.99 / $9.99 per month. But, the most cost effective way to get it is via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which costs £10.99 / $14.99 per month.

This includes Xbox Live Gold, access to more than 300 Xbox games, more than 200 Windows 10 PC games, Electronic Arts' back catalogue through EA Play, access to games via cloud streaming, and more.

Here are five free games we suggest you get playing right away...

The free-to-play COD battle royale game has proved a massive success since its launch a couple of years ago. It also refreshes often, with new maps and in-game events.

Like Warzone, this is somewhat an obvious choice but you can't ignore class. The FPS game has been refreshed costantly since launch, offering new challenges, skins and characters. If you've never taken the plunge before, now is surely the time.

Some don't realise it, but there is plenty to play for free in Destiny 2 without needing to purchase any of the expansions. Some missions and PVP action in The Crucible will be available to you for starters.

Trekkies will get a whole lot out of Star Trek Online without needing to pay a penny. The massively multiplayer online RPG allows you to create your own captain and travel the Star Trek universe, meeting characters from the shows and more.

Another hugely popular battle royale game, Apex Legends is by Respawn Entertainment (Titanfall) and, like many of the above, features Seasons with new content drops regularly.

3on3 FreeStyle

Aegis Wing

APB Reloaded

Apex Legends

Armored Warfare

Battle Islands: Commanders

Bless Unleashed

Brawlhalla

Call of Duty: Warzone

Crackdown

Crackdown 2

Crimson Alliance

Crossout

CRSED: F.O.A.D.

Darwin Project

Dauntless

DC Universe Online

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Core Fighters

Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters

Defiance 2050

Destiny 2

Doritos Crash Course

Dungeon Defenders II

Enlisted

Eternal Card Game

Family Game Night

Fishing Planet

Fortnite

Galaxy Control: Arena

Happy Wars

Harm’s Way

Hawken

Hyper Scape

Killer Instinct

Korgan

Minion Masters

Neverwinter

Outriders (Demo)

Paladins

Path of Exile

Phantasy Star Online 2

Phantom Dust

Pinball FX2

Prominence Poker

Realm Royale

Rec Room

Resident Evil Revelations 2

ROBLOX

Rocket League

Rogue Company

Skyforge

SMITE

Spacelords

Spellbreak

Star Trek Online

Techwars Global Conflict

TERA

The Four Kings Casino and Slots

Too Human

Trove

Vigor

War Thunder

Warface

Warframe

World of Tanks

World of Warships: Legends

Yaris

Writing by Rik Henderson.