(Pocket-lint) - When Microsoft announced the Xbox Series X, memes about the console looking like a mini-refrigerator were instantly born on the internet. Now, Redmond is in on the joke, announcing it plans to make a Series X-themed fridge. And it's not an April Fool's joke.

Xbox marketing boss Aaron Greenberg revealed Microsoft will make actual Xbox Series X mini-fridges because it defeated Skittles in a brand contest. Microsoft scored with 50.5 per cent of the vote, after promising it would make a Series X fridge if it won, and it's staying true to its word. "We will move forward on our promise to make those Xbox Series X Mini Fridges," Greenberg tweeted.

And Skittles is set to get the first one, he added.

Thanks to everyone who voted, this was down to the wire and thrilling to follow. Now that @Xbox won, we will move forward on our promise to make those Xbox Series X Mini Fridges. First one off the line will be filled with games & headed to our friends @Skittles of course! https://t.co/xeeN8yLGV8 Best PS5 games 2021: Amazing PlayStation 5 titles to pick up By Max Freeman-Mills · 2 April 2021 April 2, 2021

Greenberg also said Microsoft's mini-fridge promise is “not an April Fools joke” and “not clickbait” on Thursday evening - when he encouraged people to vote for Microsoft in the "first-ever #BestOfTweets Brand Bracket champion" contest.

He didn't mention prices, availability, or a look at the fridge, so we’ve asked Microsoft if it can share details. Keep in mind the company did once make a full-sized Series X fridge. But you couldn't buy it at your local store. It was given away.

As for Skittles, if it had won Thursday's Twitter contest, it said it would bring back the lime flavor. Here's to hoping it does that anyway.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.