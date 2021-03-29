(Pocket-lint) - Xbox held an indie games showcase event at the end of last week, during which it announced 22 brand new games that will be added to Game Pass over the coming months.

Headlining the wave of games, including many that will be added from day one of their release, is perhaps S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 - the long-awaited sequel to 2007's Shadow of Chernobyl. The FPS RPG from GSC Game World will be exclusive to Windows and Xbox Series X/S, with the latter getting it on Game Pass from launch.

It's not yet clear when that might be as it still seems resonably early in development, but it's looking pretty decent, even in a trailer released last July.

Other games coming to Game Pass include Way to the Woods, Sable and Boyfriend Dungeon.

Top PS4 games 2021: Best PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro games every gamer must own By Rik Henderson · 29 March 2021

Some are coming to PC, cloud and console, some just the console. You can see the whole list below.

Art of the Rally (cloud and console)

Astria Ascending (cloud and console)

Backbone (cloud and console)

Boyfriend Dungeon (console and PC)

Craftopia (console and PC)

Dead Static Drive (console and PC)

Edge of Eternity (cloud and console)

Hello Neighbor 2 (cloud and console)

Library of Ruina (cloud and console)

Little Witch in the Woods (cloud and console)

Moonglow Bay (cloud and console)

Narita Boy (cloud and console)

Nobody Saves the World (cloud and console)

Omno (cloud and console)

Recompile (cloud, console and PC)

Sable (console and PC)

She Dreams Elsewhere (console and PC)

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (cloud and console)

The Ascent (cloud, console and PC)

Undungeon (cloud, console and PC)

Way to the Woods (cloud and console)

The Wild at Heart (console)

Writing by Rik Henderson.