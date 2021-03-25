(Pocket-lint) - Back in January, Xbox had itself a little bit of a PR disaster in the form of an announced price-hike for Xbox Live Gold. Outcry drew a U-turn in no time at all, but Microsoft went one further and also announced that it would be enabling free multiplayer for free-to-play titles on the platform.

That's something that's been absent for too long compared to both Sony and Nintendo, but it didn't get activated immediately, likely due to some infrastructure needing to be in place (after all, hundreds of millions of players grace the likes of Fortnite and Warzone).

Now, an update's surfaced - Xbox is entering the testing phase for the feature, through the Xbox Insider programme and only to a select few users in that testing system.

Following up on our announcement earlier this year - we are starting to test unlocking MP for F2P games https://t.co/c6tfdSo5Ys https://t.co/ixUGmwn7Ii — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) March 24, 2021

That suggests that it might still be a little while before we see the feature go live for everyone, but it's still a very positive development. It'll be welcomed by anyone whose only real obsession is a game they will soon not have to pay to play.

The change will also let gamers use party chat and the Looking 4 Groups features, which will mean they're far from having a second-class experience despite being in the free-to-play ranks.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.