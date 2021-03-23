(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft has officially renamed its online platform from Xbox Live to Xbox Network and is updating the Xbox experience to include the new name, as first reported by The Verge, which shared a statement from Redmond confirming the change.

“Xbox network’ refers to the underlying Xbox online service, which was updated to the Microsoft Service Agreement,” a Microsoft spokesperson said. “The update from 'Xbox Live' to 'Xbox network' is intended to distinguish the underlying service from Xbox Live Gold memberships.”

Microsoft calls the Xbox s's online platform Xbox Live. It includes the ability to interact with friends, download games, and more. Xbox Live Gold is a paid subscription service that allows you to play games online, and its name isn't going anywhere as part of this new rebranding announcement. In fact, Xbox Live Gold membership has been a mainstay of Xbox gaming for more than a decade.

Like PlayStation Plus, it has been mandatory for online gaming across three generations of consoles. It costs $9.99 a month and not only provides access to online gaming but also some free monthly games through Games With Gold. Xbox also offers Xbox Live Gold perks with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which includes Xbox Game Pass access, for a total of $15 a month.

Anyway, some users on Twitter have already noticed the name/branding change on their Xbox consoles. Here is one example:

Dashboard no longer refers to it as Xbox Live pic.twitter.com/nVf0BQ9ABl — Adam ‘EvilBoris’ Fairclough (@EvilBoris) March 20, 2021

Top Nintendo Switch games 2021: Best Switch games every gamer must own By Rik Henderson · 23 March 2021

Writing by Maggie Tillman.