  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news
  4. Xbox game news

Xbox Series X/S game suspension feature trialled to boost download speeds

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Xbox Series X/S game suspension feature trialled to boost download speeds

- Available to Xbox Insiders at present

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - If you've ever seen your Xbox download speeds tumble when you also have a game running in the background, you'll be pleased to know that Microsoft is currently testing a new feature to help.

At present, if you want the best download speeds for updates and new games, you cannot have a game paused in the background. You have to quit it entirely and the menu even informs you such.

However, a new "suspend my game" button has appeared in the Manage Queue menu for Insider beta testers. It will show if you have a game running in the background and clicking on it will still allow the game to be resumed (or quick resumed on Xbox Series X/S) without having to be reloaded from scratch. It will release even system grunt though to speed up your downloads.

Another new feature spotted in the latest Insider UI build is a new section of options within the Xbox Game Pass section of your Full Library.

One of these is a "leaving soon" category for Xbox Game Pass. This will alert you to which games you have installed that will soon expire as part of the Game Pass offering. You can then choose to purchase them outright at a discount if you want to continue to play them.

Top PS4 games 2021: Best PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro games every gamer must own
Top PS4 games 2021: Best PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro games every gamer must own By Rik Henderson ·

The full system update could contain both these new features soon.

Writing by Rik Henderson.

Recommended for you
Microsoft denies Xbox VR headset rumours after screen message By Max Freeman-Mills ·
What is Xbox Game Pass, what games do you get and how much does it cost? By Rik Henderson ·
Fortnite edition Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons coming 4 June By Rik Henderson ·