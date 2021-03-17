(Pocket-lint) - We really like the new Xbox Wireless Headset - it represents brilliant value and immersive sound for Xbox gaming. However, we weren't as lucky in our testing as IGN Italy, which got a perplexing message when connecting the headset to their console.

The console told them that "an update for the VR headset is available", a pretty baffling message given Xbox doesn't have a VR headset. This instantly set the rumour-mill completely ablaze with the idea that Microsoft is secretly working on a VR system for its consoles.

It's an idea that makes sense on the surface, given the relative success of PlayStation VR and the growth in interest in VR over time, but there's a fatal flaw - Phil Spencer, Xbox head honcho, has repeatedly said that there are no plans in this area.

In fact, Microsoft has moved quickly to again clarify the matter, telling The Verge that "the copy in this error message is inaccurate due to a localization bug," and that "VR for console is not a focus for us at this time."

So, it was a short-lived burst of hope for those Xbox gamers who are hankering for some VR fun. Still, Spencer has never ruled out Xbox doing VR in the future, so we'd say there's still plenty of long-term hope in that area.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.