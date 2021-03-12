Xbox Wireless Controller fix should stop it disconnecting

(Pocket-lint) - The latest system update for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S has not only added compatibility with the forthcoming Xbox Wireless Headset and tick boxes for Auto HDR and FPS Boost, it has fixed an issue that has plagued both consoles since launch.

On certain games - most notably Assassin's Creed Valhalla - the latest Xbox Wireless Controller would randomly disconnect and refuse to connect again, often requiring a complete shutdown and restart cycle.

It's not an error that we'd experienced on the Xbox One S or Xbox One X before, and seemingly exclusive to either new version of the controller, the new Xbox consoles, or both.

Now it has been fixed, hurrah!

Lots of Xbox news this week, but in case you missed it we released our March Xbox System Update yesterday.



In addition to the new features, this release also fixes many of the controller disconnects players have reported.



Keep the feedback coming.https://t.co/bltTsL6Lty — Jason Ronald (@jronald) March 10, 2021

As well as the end of the problem, you will now see a new option when you select "manage game and add-ons" on any game in your library. Under "compatibility options" you will be able to turn on or off Auto HDR and FPS Boost on games that support either.

Some prefer the original colour gamut and contrast settings for older games, so being able to turn off Auto HDR will be much-welcomed by them, we suspect.

FPS Boost is only available on a handful of games at present. More are planned to be added to the list soon.

Writing by Rik Henderson.