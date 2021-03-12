All the Bethesda games coming to Xbox Game Pass on 12 March

(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft's acquisition of Bethesda recently became final, so the company is now announcing 20 existing games that will appear on Xbox Game Pass - including Doom, The Elder Scrolls, and Fallout - starting 12 March 2021.

According to Microsoft, 16 of the Bethesda titles will also be available across Xbox, PC, and xCloud, and some of them will also "benefit from FPS Boost on Xbox Series X / S". In other words, a handful of the games will offer frame rate improvements via Xbox's new FPS Boost.

We have a guide on how that feature works, but essentially, FPS Boost is a clever technology that doubles even quadruples the frame rate of existing Xbox One games for play on the Xbox Series X/S. It is applied at the system level by the Xbox, so doesn't require a developer to change or remaster its game. You will need a TV capable of 60Hz or 120Hz respectively to take advantage of the feature.

Anyway, here’s the full list of 20 Bethesda games coming to Xbox Game Pass as well as the platform where they will be playable:

Dishonored Definitive Edition - Console, PC, and Cloud

- Console, PC, and Cloud Dishonored 2 - Console, PC, and Cloud

- Console, PC, and Cloud Doom (1993) - Console, PC, and Cloud

- Console, PC, and Cloud Doom II - Console, PC, and Cloud

- Console, PC, and Cloud Doom 3 - Console, PC, and Cloud

- Console, PC, and Cloud Doom 64 - Console, PC, and Cloud

- Console, PC, and Cloud Doom Eternal - Console, PC, and Cloud

- Console, PC, and Cloud The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind - Console and PC

- Console and PC The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Console and PC

- Console and PC The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition - Console, PC, and Cloud

- Console, PC, and Cloud The Elder Scrolls Online - Cloud and Console

- Cloud and Console The Evil Within - Console, PC, and Cloud

- Console, PC, and Cloud Fallout 4 - Console, PC, and Cloud

- Console, PC, and Cloud Fallout 76 - Console, PC, and Cloud

- Console, PC, and Cloud Fallout: New Vegas - Console

- Console Prey - Console, PC, and Cloud

- Console, PC, and Cloud Rage 2 - Console, PC, and Cloud

- Console, PC, and Cloud Wolfenstein: The New Order - Console, PC, and Cloud

- Console, PC, and Cloud Wolfenstein: The Old Blood - Console, PC, and Cloud

- Console, PC, and Cloud Wolfenstein: Youngblood - Console, PC, and Cloud

Microsoft bought Bethesda Softworks and its related studios for $7.5 billion (£5.85 billion). Xbox boss Phil Spencer first announced last September that the company had entered into an agreement to acquire ZeniMax Media - the parent company of Bethesda, id Software, Arkane, and the other groundbreaking studios behind games such as Skyrim, Fallout, Doom, Dishonored, and Deathloop.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.