(Pocket-lint) - Xbox's acquisition of ZeniMax Media, including the Bethesda Game Studios, has gone through at last. That will result in a whole stack of new games arriving on Xbox Game Pass later this week.

It will also mean that some future Bethesda games will be exclusive to Xbox and Windows, according to Phil Spencer, at least.

In a blog post on Xbox Wire, Spencer stated: "With the addition of the Bethesda creative teams, gamers should know that Xbox consoles, PC, and Game Pass will be the best place to experience new Bethesda games, including some new titles in the future that will be exclusive to Xbox and PC players."

This might come as a shock to some PlayStation 5 owners, that were under the impression that the acquisition wouldn't change Bethesda's release patterns.

We doubt the future exclusives will be in the realms of Elder Scrolls 6 or Fallout sequels, but who knows?

The entire line-up of new studios that have been added as part of the buyout also includes Arkane, but PlayStation's timed exclusive on Deathloop will still be honoured.

MachineGames, Alpha Dog, Roundhouse Studios, Tango Gameworks, and ZeniMax Online Studios come as part of the deal too, as does id Software.

"We will have more to share about what’s next for our teams later this year. In the meantime, to properly celebrate this special moment, we are bringing additional Bethesda games into Xbox Game Pass later this week. Stay tuned for more details," added Spencer.

Writing by Rik Henderson.