(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft is testing a new version of its Edge browser for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. It is based on the Chromium platform, much like the latest Edge browser for WIndows and Mac.

Available to Xbox testers in the "Alpha Skip-Ahead group", the new version of Edge is more like the one you'd use on a desktop and has more compatibility with sites.

According to The Verge, it's still a bit buggy and lacks mouse and keyboard support at present, but one interesting aspect is that, because it works like Google Chrome, it is compatible with Stadia.

That means, once fully released, Stadia and Stadia Pro players could technically play their games through an Xbox - much like they can through a web browser on a PC, Mac or Chromebook.

Get the perfect headset for your PS5 or Xbox Series X/S with SteelSeries By Pocket-lint Promotion · 8 March 2021

It would allow you to keep all your games in the one place, we suppose - although we can't really think of many other reasons you'd want both an Xbox and Stadia membership. Subscribing to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes access to xCloud, is surely more worthwhile in that sense.

Still, it's an option and, by swapping Edge to the Chromium version, it opens it up to many more in-browser games and experiences anyway.

Hopefully, the first public version will be released soon.

Writing by Rik Henderson.