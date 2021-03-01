  1. Home
Xbox could add 1080p streaming to xCloud soon

Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft has big plans for its xCloud game streaming service, including iOS support and a dedicated PC app. However, if it does want it to run on bigger screens - tablets and monitors, for example - it really needs to address the resolution.

At present, xCloud games run in 720p - which is great for a phone screen no bigger than 6.5-inches, but won't cut it on anything bigger. That's why the company is reportedly testing 1080p streaming.

That will bring it in line with Google Stadia (for non-Pro members) and Nvidia GeForce Now. It will also enable more detail to be seen, especially considering the firm is also in the process of switching over its servers from Xbox One to Xbox Series X hardware.

A source sent Windows Central a screengrab of Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice being played in 1920 x 1080 for proof. The site also grabbed the same game running through its own xCloud stream to show the difference.

1/2Windows Central

Hopefully, we'll see a consumer release of the improved streaming tech soon.

In other xCloud news, The Verge's Tom Warren recently got a look at the aforementioned, forthcoming Windows app.

As well as stream xCloud games, it will enabled users to remote play games from their Xbox Series X/S in their next-gen glory.

Writing by Rik Henderson.

