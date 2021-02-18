(Pocket-lint) - After months of speculation, Mediatonic has confirmed that Fall Guys is heading to Xbox at last.

From this summer, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will be available for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. There are few other details for now, but an official tweet shows a Fall Guy grabbing an Xbox Wireless Controller and exclaiming a trademark "woo-hoo".

This comes on the back of Wednesday's Nintendo Direct, where it was announced that Fall Guys will also be available on Nintendo Switch around the same time.

The game is now well into its third season for PC and PlayStation, having proved a massive success when originally been given away to PS4 owners as part of PS Plus last year.

Players take control of a "bean" in one the silliest (and most fun) battle royale games around. Of all the online players, you must be one of few left standing in each round - with individual and team rounds providing different gameplay throughout.

The main aim is to earn in-game currency to spend on aesthetic items and costumes.

We don't know yet whether Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will be part of Xbox Game Pass when it launches, as previously rumoured, but it'll prove a sure fire hit either way.

