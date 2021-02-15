This is what Xbox xCloud looks like in a browser

(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft plans to launch web browser access to its xCloud gaming service soon, first as a public preview.

Its own employees have been testing the web version of its cloud game streaming platform and, once ready, it could launch for desktop and tablet use soon.

The most obvious target is iOS, with iPhone and iPad access to xCloud being something Xbox boss Phil Spencer has promised since the launch of the service.

The Verge claims to have learned about the plans from its sources, as well as obtained screengrabs of the service running in a browser.

It is said that the front end will be simple, much like it is on Android, with game recommendations, the option to resume games you've played recently, and find and play any of the available titles on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

As with existing access to xCloud (or Cloud Gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, to give it its full name), your save games will also be stored in the cloud. And you will be able to save a game on an Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S to continue through the streaming service - and vice versa.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs £10.99 per month and includes over 300 games to download and play on an Xbox per month, plus access to the EA library and other benefits. You can read more about it here: What is Xbox Game Pass, what games do you get and how much does it cost?

The Verge claims that the public preview for xCloud through a web browser will be available from the spring.

Writing by Rik Henderson.