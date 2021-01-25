(Pocket-lint) - On Friday, Xbox announced a price hike for Xbox Live Gold. It was to go up by $1 per month.

However, by the end of the same day it backtracked... massively. In fact, not only did it withdraw the rise in pricing, it will soon offer something all Xbox gamers have been asking for since the Xbox 360 days - free-to-play multiplayer games will be available to play online for free. You will no longer need Gold membership to play games like Fortnite.

Some might see this as an error by Xbox, but it's hugely positive that a company has actually listened to its customers and quickly remedied something they objected to - even giving a further incentive.

"We messed up today and you were right to let us know. Connecting and playing with friends is a vital part of gaming and we failed to meet the expectations of players who count on it every day. As a result, we have decided not to change Xbox Live Gold pricing," it said in a post on the Xbox Wire blog.

"We're turning this moment into an opportunity to bring Xbox Live more in line with how we see the player at the center of their experience. For free-to-play games, you will no longer need an Xbox Live Gold membership to play those games on Xbox. We are working hard to deliver this change as soon as possible in the coming months."

Xbox Live Gold membership has been a mainstay of Xbox gaming for more than a decade. Like PS Plus, it has been mandatory for online gaming across three generations of consoles. This latest news will be welcomed by many parents who just can't afford additional services.

