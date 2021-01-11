Xbox Wireless Controller will soon be available in pulse red

(Pocket-lint) - Xbox is introducing a new colour to its new Wireless Controller lineup.

The new controller was released alongside the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, adding several new features and refined design. And it's backward compatible too, so can be used on Xbox One as well.

The only issue was that the latest generation came in just three colours: carbon black, robot white and shock blue. Considering the controller it replaced was available in a myriad of different styles and colours - including thousands of potential designs through customisation, it seemed a shame that there weren't more options.

Now it seems that Xbox is starting down that path again, with the introduction of the pulse red version of the Xbox Wireless Controller.

It'll be available from 9 February in "most Xbox markets" and will cost $64.99 in the US. We expect it to be £54.99 in the UK, the same price as the existing variants.

Xbox owners in China get it sooner - from tomorrow, 12 January, in fact.

The latest Xbox Wireless Controller has an improved D-Pad, better, more efficient wireless connectivity, and a USB-C port for charging an optional first-party battery pack.

It still uses AA batteries otherwise.

Writing by Rik Henderson.