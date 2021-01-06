(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft has contacted Xbox Series X and Series S owners to find out how they feel about their new consoles. One of the questions asks whether they wish the Xbox Wireless Controller had some of the new features of the PS5's DualSense.

Participants are asked on a scale of one to four whether they agree or disagree to the following: "I am aware of features on PlayStation controllers that I wish were on the controller that came with this console."

Indeed, much of the survey asks questions about the "next-gen" credibility of the new Xbox consoles. One question asks respondents to judge exactly that, they are required to agree or disagree whether "this console feels next-gen".

It was a thought that permeated our own full review of the Xbox Series X - by adopting the exact same ecosystem as the Xbox One, effectively same games lineup and very similar controller, did it have the "wow" factor of the PS5.

Since we wrote that, however, many more games optimised for Series X and S have been released and we can safely say that while it still feels very familiar, sone of the enhancements in the games themselves have the impact needed.

And maybe Xbox will use the survey results to bring about some additions to its controller tech too, such as its take on adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. We'd certanly welcome any such move.

Writing by Rik Henderson.