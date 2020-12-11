Perfect Dark to return, reimagined for Xbox Series X and S

(Pocket-lint) - Rare's classic N64 shooter Perfect Dark is to return - this time for the Xbox family of consoles, including Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Announced during The Game Awards on Thursday 10 December, the "reimagined" revival of the espionage adventures of Joanna Dark is being developed by The Initiative, a reasonably new studio that sits under the Xbox Game Studios umbrella.

We don't yet know much about the game or its release date, but presume it'll be released for Xbox One as well as the next-generation consoles from Microsoft.

An announcement trailer was shown during the awards.

Perfect Dark was originally released by Nintendo for the N64 in 2000. It was a spiritual successor to GoldenEye 007 - possibly the greatest N64 ever made - and had similar FPS gameplay and themes. The split-screen multiplayer was similar and required a memory expansion pack to run, it was so adavanced for its time.

A sequel, Perfect Dark Zero was released for the Xbox 360 in 2005, and a remastered version of the original also made it onto the console.

Both games were rereleased on the Xbox One through backward compatibility as part of the Rare Replay compilation. They can also be played on the Xbox Series X/S if you want to check out the history ahead of the new game's future release.

