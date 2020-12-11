(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft Flight Simulator has been one of a handful of games to really catch people's imaginations this year, during challenging times that left people feeling more than a little cooped-up. Its whole-world approach felt like real freedom to explore some truly jaw-dropping locations.

However, at the moment you need a beefy PC to play it in a way that feels like how the developers intended it, with decent detail and a frame rate that's actually bearable, which has placed an obvious limit on the number of people able to take part.

That will change next summer, though, when the game makes its way to Xbox Series X and Series S via Xbox Game Pass, bringing the full flight sim experience to your couch.

We don't have a lot more details about just how the devs are managing to squeeze such a demanding game onto the consoles, but the fact that the above trailer is seemingly captured in native 4K from a Series X is mighty, mighty impressive.

How the Series S fares will be interesting to see, but you can likely expect some sort of downgrade in resolution, at least.

We'll doubtless hear more about the console version in the months leading up to its release, and at some point get a firmer date to look forward to, but regardless it'll be coming to Game Pass immediately when it launches, making it accessible to even more people than ever.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.