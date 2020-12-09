(Pocket-lint) - When Xbox Game Pass made the major addition of EA Play membership to its already impressive lineup earlier this year, the best deal in gaming got even better. However, some people might have been questioning whether this would be a short-term deal to get some attention for both services.

That looks like it's the opposite of the case, after an interview given by Aaron Greenberg, marketing chief for Xbox, to Gaming Bible, in which he confirmed that the deal is rather more long-term, and that gamers can therefore expect to retain access to EA Play "for quite a while".

He went on to compare the core of Xbox Game Pass, the Xbox Originals lineup, to Netflix's in-house content, whereas something like EA Play is more like one of its licensed shows - however, those shows are often on the services for years at a time, so there's clearly plenty of time to run on this partnership.

For gamers, that means a roster of great EA titles to add to the previously large offering, and a 10% discount when they buy newer titles that aren't included, like FIFA 21, after their trial versions are explored fully.

There are other benefits, too, including a relatively newly-added 30 day trial for new Disney+ accounts, so Microsoft is clearly in the business of incentivizing new signups right now, which can only be good for the consumers taking the plunge.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.