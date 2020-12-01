Xbox scalpers get comeuppance as Very cancels 1,000 orders

(Pocket-lint) - We've read a lot about online scalpers recently and how they managed to procure 2,500 PlayStation 5 consoles on day one in order to resell them at inflated prices. We even spoke to one ourselves to find out how and why.

Now it seems karma has caught up with the scalping group. After it publicly boasted of securing more than 1,000 Xbox Series X orders from Very, it has now found that the UK retailer has cancelled them.

"As a result of a technical error, some people were able to place orders for PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles for a short time on Sunday," Very said, as reported by Sky News.

"However, these items are not on sale and affected customers have received notice that the orders have been cancelled. We apologise for the confusion caused."

Sadly, the cancellations haven't just affected scalpers. Legitimate customers were also informed that any orders made over the weekend have been cancelled.

The scalping group in question charges £29.99 per month for a subscription (or £399.99 for a lifetime membership). It shares information to its members on how to carry out mass ordering, with bots thought to be used to find stock and pricing.

