Get £15 off the Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S

(Pocket-lint) - At the moment Amazon UK is offering £15 off the 1TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S.

If you've got a new Xbox, then you'll know that you probably need to upgrade its storage and this is the best way to do it thanks to a read speed of 300MB/s and compatibility with the Xbox Series X or Series S dedicated expansion slot. Fast loading times are guaranteed.

The card is now £205 rather than £220, which represents a decent saving.

squirrel_widget_3659696

The card is better than just plugging in another external drive because it means you can play games featuring next-gen technology - such as ray-tracing and 4K 60fps graphics.

In our review of the card, we said: "This next-gen Xbox storage expansion works exactly the same as the internal storage in a Series X or S, offering all the optimisations and boosts next-gen games require. On the front it's a highly impressive add-on. But it is expensive - and you could get away with much cheaper external USB alternatives for storing games that don't require those performance bumps." And that's why picking it up on a deal is the best way!

Writing by Dan Grabham.