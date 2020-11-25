(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft's only just released the Xbox Series X and Series S (congratulations if you got your hands on either), and a new controller to go with them, but it's already stuck a really healthy savingon that refreshed gamepad.

Best Buy has a solid $20 discount on all three colors of the controller, whether it's in black, blue or white.

If you opt for the black or white versions, you can get your pad for just $39.99, down from $59.99, which would normally be a great price for even a third-party, budget controller.

If that nice shock blue colour is more your style, you still get $20 off, but have to pay a $5 premium nonetheless - it comes in at $44.99, down from $64.99.

Whichever you opt for, this really is a great deal - the Xbox pad is a slightly refined version of a proven design that's super comfortable and beloved by most who try it out. Best of all, it's got great compatibility features.

It'll work with the new consoles, of course, but is also fully able to work with older Xbox One systems in case you're still on that generation. Plus, it's perfect for gaming on your PC and indeed your smartphone through Bluetooth.

