Star Wars DLC brings a galaxy far, far away to Minecraft

(Pocket-lint) - Minecraft may have pretty much conquered the whole world at this point, but as Fortnite's lengthy flirtation with Marvel is demonstrating, there's always room for more tie-ins. Now, the block-building phenomenon is teaming up with one of the world's biggest franchises, Star Wars.

New DLC available through the Minecraft Marketplace has brought the sights and sounds of the original trilogy to the game, plus a roster from the latest hit, The Mandalorian.

The downloadable pack brings a whole range of bits and pieces: a map, a skin pack, a full bespoke texture set, mob and item re-skins, and a UI treatment to make the whole game feel like it's taking place in a galaxy far, far away. There's even a licensed soundtrack to make you really feel like you're on Tattooine (or wherever else).

The main bulk of the pack comes from the original trilogy of films, bringing the likes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Luke Skywalker, and a range of ships and speeders into play, but the cast of the newer Mandalorian are also present and correct. That's right, including Baby Yoda.

Whether you want to relive scenes from the films, or build new environments of your own, the textures and block types should give you a whole range of new options, and we'd assume that there are likely plans to bring more assets and characters from the prequels and sequels to Minecraft down the line if this one does well (as it surely will).

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.