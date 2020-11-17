Xbox Series X/S stock shortages could run until spring 2021

(Pocket-lint) - If you're decided to go Xbox this new console generation but are yet to buy either the Xbox Series X or S you might struggle to find one. An Xbox executive has said that stock might be in short supply until April next year.

The company is celebrating after, what it claims to be, its biggest console launch ever. However, that means it is now much harder to buy a next-gen Xbox in time for Christmas.

Its chief financial officer, Tim Stuart, was a guest at the Jefferies Interactive Entertainment Virtual Conference where he explained that we are unlikely to see many more of the new consoles hit shelves until Q2 2021: "I think we'll continue to see supply shortages as we head into the post-holiday quarter, so Microsoft's Q3, calendar Q1," he said.

Xbox will be ramping up production around then though, in light of heavy consumer demand, to get to "full speed heading into... the pre-summer months".

The Xbox Series X and Series S went on sale globally on 10 November, beating their biggest rival, the PlayStation 5, by a couple of days (in the US, nine days in the UK).

Many retailers reported having sold out within minutes of them going on sale.

Writing by Rik Henderson.