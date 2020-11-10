(Pocket-lint) - Thrustmaster has created a special edition version of its eSwap Pro controller for Xbox Series X and S.

The Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro controller is wired and comes with a modular design. It allows users to reconfigure thumbstick and D-pad positions, swapping each module to the position that best suits the player.

The new triggers have a locking system that can reduce the travel distance by up to 50 per cent, enabling faster response times in first person shooters, for example.

Indeed, just about every element of the controller can be customised, including different colour schemes available in an eSwap X Green Color Pack and a Blue Color Pack. The standard controller comes with black triggers, grips and thumbsticks.

One extra benefit of having a modular controller is that you can replace just one of the different elements should it wear out. Plus, as it's wired, it has zero latency so is suitable for eSports tournament gaming too.

The eSwap X Pro can be used with the Xbox One and Windows 10 too. It is priced at £149.99 for the controller, while add-ons are priced from £17.99 for a module, up to £44.99 for a full Color Pack.

Writing by Rik Henderson.