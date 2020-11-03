What games run at 120 FPS on Xbox Series X?

(Pocket-lint) - The Xbox Series X is practically upon us - with the less-powerful Series S also imminent. That means that next-gen gaming performance is finally here, with improved resolutions and frame rates coming with it.

In fact, you might have seen quite a lot of information flying about 120 FPS, and the fact that the Series X is built to enable it. But what exactly does that mean, and will games actually use it? We've got the answers for you right here.

The "FPS" in that bit of technical lingo stands for "frames per second", and refers to how quickly a console can output visual frames while you play - it's fairly self-explanatory in that way.

So, a game that can run at 120 FPS is outputting 120 frames per second, which makes for extremely smooth and responsive visual performance. For context, even 60 FPS is only becoming standard slowly. Big series like Call of Duty and Assassin's Creed target 60 FPS on current-gen consoles, so 120 FPS is quite a step up.

That smoothness can mean that some visual corners have to be cut in order to keep things running, so might mean that there's less detail or fewer effects, but how to manage that balance is up to individual developers.

The biggest complication when it comes to 120 FPS is that it won't work on every TV set, sadly. If you've got a newer TV, one with a panel that supports 120 Hz settings, then you'll be fine.

However, many TVs only allow for up to 60Hz refresh rates, and these won't take advantage of 120 FPS in the same way, since the TV simply can't quite keep up with the console's output. It'll still look nice and smooth, but not to the same extent.

Since Microsoft's newest console is still extremely young, the list of games that can run at 120 FPS on it is still fairly short - you can find the entire list below:

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

Dirt 5

ExoMecha

Gears 5 (Multiplayer)

Halo Infinite (Multiplayer)

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Metal: Hellsinger

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Orphan of the Machine

Rainbow Six Siege

Second Extinction

The Falconeer

The Touryst

It's a list that includes some new games, like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and some existing Xbox titles including Gears 5 and Ori and the Will of the Wisps.

Regardless, playing any of these games on your Xbox Series X will see you able to play to a degree of smoothness you might not be used to, so be sure to try them out.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Editing by Dan Grabham.